360TvSeries: Roseanne Renewed For Season 11 At ABC — Nigeria Today

#360TvSeries: Roseanne Renewed For Season 11 At ABC

ABC has renewed Roseanne for Season 11, the network announced on Friday.

The new season which will be for 13 episodes, up from Season 10’s nine episodes — comes just four days after the series’ record-shattering return.

The two-episode premiere averaged 18.2 million total viewers and a 5.2 demo rating, making it the highest-rated comedy telecast in three-and-a-half years. And with just one day of DVR playback factored it, those numbers already swell to 21.9 mil/6.2.

“We’re thrilled that America has welcomed the Conner family back into their homes,” ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a statement. “The show is as fresh and relevant today as it was when it left the air 21 years ago. We can’t wait to see what the Roseanne team has in store for next year.”

“Roseanne,” the first run of which was part of the ABC schedule from 1988 to 1997, has thrust itself into the middle of the national conversation. Ms. Barr, in real life and on the show, is a vocal supporter of President Trump, who called to congratulate her on the ratings win and mentioned her success during a rally in Ohio on Thursday. Fox News pundits have praised the show for representing people who they say are not usually major characters on network television shows.

