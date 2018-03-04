 4 years into lawsuit, appeals court rules that ‘GTA V’ character is not Lindsay Lohan — Nigeria Today
4 years into lawsuit, appeals court rules that ‘GTA V’ character is not Lindsay Lohan

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Business, News, Technology | 0 comments

In a case that was ridiculous from the beginning but has stretched on for years, a New York court has ruled against actress Lindsay Lohan, who contended that GTA V used her likeness for a minor fringe character.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

