4 years into lawsuit, appeals court rules that ‘GTA V’ character is not Lindsay Lohan — Nigeria Today

4 years into lawsuit, appeals court rules that ‘GTA V’ character is not Lindsay Lohan
In a case that was ridiculous from the beginning but has stretched on for years, a New York court has ruled against actress Lindsay Lohan, who contended that GTA V used her likeness for a minor fringe character.
