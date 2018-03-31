“40 Collaborations Already” – Kiss Daniel On A Legendary Wave — Nigeria Today

“40 Collaborations Already” – Kiss Daniel On A Legendary Wave

Nigerian singer, Kiss Daniel has taken to Twitter to share vital information about his music efforts and plans.

According to him, he’s got 40 collaborations worldwide already and he might not be dropping any singles this year.

Kiss Daniel who described his current musical efforts as “Legendary Wave” also revealed that he would be dropping an album next year.

