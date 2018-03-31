Aaron Samuel scores brace for Amkar Perm — Nigeria Today

Aaron Samuel scores brace for Amkar Perm

Nigeria international Aaron Samuel scored a brace for his Russian club side Amkar Perm on Saturday.

Visiting Lokomotiv Moscow had shot into the lead in the 16th minute converting a penalty thanks to Manuel Fernandes but their celebration did not last long as Samuel equally converted a penalty for the home side in the 48th minute leaving the scoreline at 1-1.

Both teams battled for supremacy and control of the midfield till the 59th minute when Samuel again broke loose to register the second goal which incidentally the home side maintained to the end of the match.

Aaron who recently welcomed his second child it will be recalled signed a four and half year contract with CSKA Moscow early last year and proceeded to join FC Amkar Perm on loan until the end of the 2017–18 season.

The former Shooting Stars ace has played for seven different local and foreign teams in the course of this career including Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F from where he joined the Russian league. He made about 34 appearances for the Chinese club scoring 15 goals for the side. Samuel was initially tipped for call for the friendly ties against Poland and Serbia but missed out even as he remains hopeful of getting an opportunity in subsequent friendly matches leading to the World Cup in Russia.

The post Aaron Samuel scores brace for Amkar Perm appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation NigeriaThe Nation Nigeria - App Feed. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

