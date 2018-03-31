Abia Polytechnic signs MoU with shoes, garment makers on training — Nigeria Today

Abia Polytechnic signs MoU with shoes, garment makers on training

Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, through its entrepreneurial educational development unit, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with artisans in the Aba finished leather and garment clusters, to sharpen their entrepreneurial skills. The MoU will also enable the artisans, comprising tailors, shoes, belt, bag and trunk box makers to standardise their products. The three months…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Abia Polytechnic signs MoU with shoes, garment makers on training appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

