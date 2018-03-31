ACF to FG: intensify effort to rescue Leah Sharibu, Chibok girls — Nigeria Today

ACF to FG: intensify effort to rescue Leah Sharibu, Chibok girls

….greets Christians on Easter

As the apex northern socio-cultural group, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) greets Nigerian Christians on Easter, it called on the Federal Government to intensify efforts at rescuing Dapchi school girl, Leah Sharibu and the remaining Chibok girls still under Boko Haram captivity.

ACF also called for concerted efforts from the Federal and States governments, the Military and other security agencies, to contain the protracted cattle rustling, kidnappings and frequent farmers/herdsmen clashes in some Northern states with its devastating loss of lives and property.

The forum in its Easter message signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu however asked the Christians to use the period to pray for peaceful coexistence, harmony, stability and prosperity Nigerians and the country.

It equally urged Nigerians to irrespective of their status practice the virtue of tolerance, forgiveness, self-sacrifice, good neighborliness and love for one another.

According to the statement, “The Easter period commemorates the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Christians all over the world celebrate this season with prayers and activities self sacrifice for the common good of the society. The period also gives the Christians the opportunity to reflect on the exemplary life and good teachings of Jesus Christ, which includes his tolerance, forgiveness, love and self sacrifice for the common good of humanity,and copy same.

“ACF wishes Nigerians, especially Christians,happy celebration.The forum also urges all Nigerians, no matter their status to practice the virtue of tolerance, forgiveness, self-sacrifice, good neighborliness and love for one another,and also continue to pray for peaceful coexistence, harmony, stability and prosperity for all.

“ACF equally calls upon our leaders, be they political and religious at all levels, to demonstrate love, peaceful coexistence and commitment to the unity of Nigeria, free of injustice, corruption and other vices that have negatively affected our political and socioeconomic development.

“As we approach the 2019 elections, the Forum wishes to appeal to our politicians not to see it as a do or die matter, but a contest for a credible and honest representation of the people.

“The Forum also observes with concern the intractable menace of cattle rustling, kidnappings and frequent farmers/herdsmen clashes in some Northern states with its devastating loss of lives and property. It therefore calls for a concerted efforts by both the Federal and States governments, the Military and other security agencies, to contain the situation.

“Furthermore, we urge the Federal government to intensify its rescue operation in respect of the remaining Chibok and Dapchi girls and others still in the custody of the suspected Boko Haram terrorists.” The forum stressed.

