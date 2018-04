Actress Rachael Okonkwo Speaks On Sexual Assault In Nollywood - Concise News — Nigeria Today

Actress Rachael Okonkwo Speaks On Sexual Assault In Nollywood – Concise News



Concise News Actress Rachael Okonkwo Speaks On Sexual Assault In Nollywood

Concise News

Nigerian actress Rachael Okonkwo has revealed in a recent interview that she has never encountered sexual assault in Nollywood. The actress was quizzed about this topic following unending speculations that some filmmakers in the industry ask upcoming …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest