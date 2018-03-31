African Automotive Announces Association with Eternity Technologies — Nigeria Today

African Automotive Announces Association with Eternity Technologies

Eternity Technologies Limited, FZ LLC, world class manufacturers of motive power, network power, block batteries for cyclic applications, chargers and accessories, proudly announces the appointment of M/s African Automotive Limited, Nigeria, a group company of Infinity Tyres Limited, as their exclusive distributors.

Based in the United Arab Emirates, Eternity Technologies have developed a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility utilizing the latest design, manufacturing processes and customer-focused management systems to not only meet the needs of the global power market but define them for the future.

Eternity Technologies has positioned itself to meet the demanding needs of the global industrial market in a unique operation. With an extensive product range available, Eternity Technologies prides itself on world-class product design, production processes, technical development, cost structure and global location.

African Automotive Limited is rapidly diversifying into renewable energy solutions, standby & telecom network power sector. For Solar & inverter solutions, it has tied up with Eastman Auto & Power Limited India. The exclusive partnership with Eternity Technologies will open exciting opportunities in the Nigerian market for top quality solutions in the banking, telecom, traction and other standby power segments.

African Automotive Limited will back up this diversified venture by dedicating a team of professionals, who will consult, design solutions, specify and supply suitable products, and support the business with the help of superior after sales service experience.

On this historic occasion, AAL Director Mr. A.S. Chadha expressed his immense gratitude to the Nigerian customers, whose loyalty to the Infinity brand has made the group grow from strength to strength over the last 30 years. Mr. Chadha said that the group is constantly driven by the voice of the customer and the need for reliable solutions & service in the critical standby & motive power sector.

African Automotive Limited, Nigeria represents global brands such as Infinity, Exide, & Eastman Power with a wide sales & service distribution network. Through its group company, M/s Infinity Tyres Limited, world renowned tyre brands such as Pirelli, Goodyear, Ceat & Infinity have become a household name in Nigeria. Infinity will soon be launching premium line of automotive & industrial lubricants from Motul, France & filters from Filtron Europe. African Automotive Limited & Infinity Tyres Limited are the leading solution provider in each of the segment they represent.

