 Agege Stadium To Host Plateau United, USM Alger CAFCC Clash - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Agege Stadium To Host Plateau United, USM Alger CAFCC Clash – Complete Sports Nigeria

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Complete Sports Nigeria

Agege Stadium To Host Plateau United, USM Alger CAFCC Clash
Complete Sports Nigeria
By Adeboye Amosu: Nigerian champions Plateau United will play their CAF Confederation Cup play-off round, first leg fixture against Algeria's USM Alger next Saturday at the Agege Stadium, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. The Jos club were prevented

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.