Agege Stadium To Host Plateau United, USM Alger CAFCC Clash - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Agege Stadium To Host Plateau United, USM Alger CAFCC Clash – Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Agege Stadium To Host Plateau United, USM Alger CAFCC Clash
Complete Sports Nigeria
By Adeboye Amosu: Nigerian champions Plateau United will play their CAF Confederation Cup play-off round, first leg fixture against Algeria's USM Alger next Saturday at the Agege Stadium, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. The Jos club were prevented …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!