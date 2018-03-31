 Alexa can now take over DVR duties for services like TiVo and DirecTV — Nigeria Today
Alexa can now take over DVR duties for services like TiVo and DirecTV

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Recording a show or switching between streaming apps will be easier than ever with new developer tools now available for Amazon’s Alexa. You can record shows by name or easily control on-screen playback.

The post Alexa can now take over DVR duties for services like TiVo and DirecTV appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends.

