Ali Baba Bashes Man For Berating Fatima Dangote's Wedding - Concise News — Nigeria Today

Ali Baba Bashes Man For Berating Fatima Dangote's Wedding
King of Nigeria's comedy Ali Baba has heavily frowned at a social media user for condemning Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote. Concise News learnt that the user identified as @iamkay_dee, called the billionaire out for organizing a lavish wedding for …
Alibaba Speaks His Mind On Dangote's Daughter's Lavish Wedding
