 All he wants is sex, should I still continue with him? - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

All he wants is sex, should I still continue with him? – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

All he wants is sex, should I still continue with him?
Pulse Nigeria
I don't receive gifts from him, we don't hang out. All he knows is just to have sex. Published: 5 minutes ago; Bukky Sanni. Print; eMail · Women forgive cheating more than men play. Unhappy couple. (iStock). 24/7 Live – Subscribe to the Pulse

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.