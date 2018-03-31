All he wants is sex, should I still continue with him? - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

All he wants is sex, should I still continue with him? – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
All he wants is sex, should I still continue with him?
Pulse Nigeria
I don't receive gifts from him, we don't hang out. All he knows is just to have sex. Published: 5 minutes ago; Bukky Sanni. Print; eMail · Women forgive cheating more than men play. Unhappy couple. (iStock). 24/7 Live – Subscribe to the Pulse …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!