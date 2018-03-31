Alonso declares Spurs clash a must win — Nigeria Today

Alonso declares Spurs clash a must win

Marcos Alonso has warned that Chelsea risk falling out of the top finish if they fail to beat London rivals Tottenham at the Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Last season’s champions are fifth in the league table with 56 points, five points behind Spurs as both teams bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The spain international admitted that the tie will not be a tea party but added that the homers must go the extra mile to ensure that they pull a victory in Sunday’s clash.

‘It’s not over until it is mathematically impossible, but it would be very difficult for sure if we lost,’ Alonso told the media.

‘It is definitely a must-win game. Here at Chelsea, we have to fight until the end for every target we can achieve, and next year we have to be in the Champions League. On Sunday, we have to get a win,’he insisted

Tottenham have not beaten Chelsea away since 1990, when former England striker Gary Lineker scored the winning goal in a 2-1 league victory.

However, Mauricio Pochettino’s side are unbeaten in the Premier League in 2018, with seven victories and three draws, and go into the mouthwatering clash high on confidence.

‘I don’t think the past will have an influence. I don’t like stats, I think it will be a different game and we will have to give everything and be fully focused to get the three points,’ Alonso added.

‘It’s a massive game. We have a very important target, which is arriving at the end of the season in the top four.

Tottenham could be without their injured top scorer Harry Kane but Alonso said Chelsea’s defenders cannot afford to let their guard down.

‘Kane is a very important player for them, that’s for sure. But I think they are a very good side physically, with some quality players, and I think it will be a very tough game even without him.’

Kane is stepping up his recovery from an ankle injury he picked up in this month’s 4-1 win at Bournemouth and will be assessed before the match.

