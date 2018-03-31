Anthony Joshua on fire! Bout Gets Underway — Nigeria Today

The highly-anticipated Anthony Joshua versus New Zealand’s Joseph Parker would go live not earlier than 10.30 p.m.

Already, the Nigerian-born British boxer Anthony Joshua has arrived the 80,000 Capacity Principality stadium in Cardiff, Wales and his big puncher opponent, Parker for the unification bout.

The two unbeaten heavyweights collide for the WBA, WBO and IBF titles atop a packed bill of boxing in Cardiff that also features the likes of Anthony Crolla, David Price, Joe Cordina and Joshua Buatsi.

A victory tonight would pave the way for Joshua to face undefeated American Deontay.

Ahead of the bout Joshua had said he must “simplify the madness” of the most-anticipated fight of 2018 when he meets Joseph Parker in Cardiff on Saturday.

A leaner and lighter Joshua weighed in some six pounds heavier than Joseph Parker. He is also taller and with a six inch reach advantage over Parker, who brings his WBO belt to the Principality Stadium the unification fight.

in some six pounds heavier than Joseph Parker. He is also taller and with a six inch reach advantage over Parker, who brings his WBO belt to the Principality Stadium the unification fight.