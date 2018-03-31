Anthony Joshua on fire! Bout Gets Underway — Nigeria Today

One ungainly moment from Parker in the third as he seems to move in, and they only just avoid a clash of heads. Joshua was cut in his last fight against Carlos Takam but both men seem to have avoiding doing any damage with that exchange.
Round 4
Round 3
Joshua, for the first time, goes really on the offensive. Parker holds and quickly gets himself out of there, a sign of Joshua feeling that he is happy with his work so far.
Round 3
Into round three we go. Parker struggling to land in the opening seven minutes of this one. Parker forced back on to the ropes into another evasive manoeuvre.
Round 2
Anthony Joshua is doing a good job of keeping his man at bay. And then throws a powerful one. It is unsuccessful, but round two is very much a frustrating one for the New Zealander. He can’t get close. Joshua’s round. He boxed beautifully in that round.
Round 1
A left hook from Joshua is partially blocked, he then varies it up by throwing a right to the body. Another left hook from the Englishman but luckily for Parker he sees it coming, dances back on his heels and, rather wisely, gets out of the way of it.
“Keep him working and make him miss with the punches” says Joshua’s trainer Rob McCracken.
A close first round.
Round 1
Joseph Parker aims to land some damage into the Joshua midriff, he looks quick on his feet, but remember Joshua is much lighter than he was against Carlos Takam last time out.
AJ ON FIRE
Joshua makes his way on to a platform, still nowhere near the ring, a bit of shadow boxing before relaising he may need to get to the ring.
Thousands of lights are shown from fans trying to capture the moment on their phones and it is no surprise, this is spectacular.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!