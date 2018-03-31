 Anthony Joshua on fire! Bout Gets Underway — Nigeria Today
Anthony Joshua on fire! Bout Gets Underway

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Round 4

One ungainly moment from Parker in the third as he seems to move in, and they only just avoid a clash of heads. Joshua was cut in his last fight against Carlos Takam but both men seem to have avoiding doing any damage with that exchange.

Round 3

Joshua, for the first time, goes really on the offensive. Parker holds and quickly gets himself out of there, a sign of Joshua feeling that he is happy with his work so far.

Round 3

Into round three we go. Parker struggling to land in the opening seven minutes of this one. Parker forced back on to the ropes into another evasive manoeuvre.

Round 2

Anthony Joshua is doing a good job of keeping his man at bay. And then throws a powerful one. It is unsuccessful, but round two is very much a frustrating one for the New Zealander. He can’t get close. Joshua’s round. He boxed beautifully in that round.

Anthony Joshua

PA

Round 1

A left hook from Joshua is partially blocked, he then varies it up by throwing a right to the body. Another left hook from the Englishman but luckily for Parker he sees it coming, dances back on his heels and, rather wisely, gets out of the way of it.

“Keep him working and make him miss with the punches” says Joshua’s trainer Rob McCracken.

A close first round.

Anthony Joshua

Round 1

Joseph Parker aims to land some damage into the Joshua midriff, he looks quick on his feet, but remember Joshua is much lighter than he was against Carlos Takam last time out.

 

AJ ON FIRE

Joshua makes his way on to a platform, still nowhere near the ring, a bit of shadow boxing before relaising he may need to get to the ring.

Thousands of lights are shown from fans trying to capture the moment on their phones and it is no surprise, this is spectacular.

Anthony Joshua

A pyrotechnic show greets Joshua as he marches into the stadium…

expanded thumbnail

Joshua walks into the classic from Erik B and Rakim. Will he be Moving The Crowd? We will see…

ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST

The noise in The Principality is deafening as Anthony Joshua is announced to the crowd.

The Queen classic ‘Another one bites the dust’ rings out. Will Parker be the next to falter at the hands of ‘AJ’.

expanded thumbnail

PARKER TIME

WBO world heavyweight champion is guided to the ring by the Samoan chiefs.

Cool, calm and collected, Can he shock ‘AJ’?

expanded thumbnail

LET’S GET THIS PARTY STARTED

It’s a full house here and Michael Buffer is about to announce the two champions into the ring….

expanded thumbnail

WATCHING AND WAITING 

Deontay Wilder has promised to be tuning in on Showtime over in the States…

“What I want to happen and what will happen are two different things. I want him to say my name and we will make the fight happen once and for all.”

Deontay Wilder, Luis Ortiz
 TIME FOR THE BIG ONE… 

We’re finally there, Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight unification showdown with Joseph Parker is up next so don’t go anywhere.

Joshua vs Parker weigh-in

The highly-anticipated Anthony Joshua versus New Zealand’s Joseph Parker would go live not earlier than 10.30 p.m.

 

Already, the Nigerian-born British boxer Anthony Joshua has arrived the 80,000 Capacity Principality stadium in Cardiff, Wales and his big puncher opponent, Parker for the unification bout.

The two unbeaten heavyweights collide for the WBA, WBO and IBF titles atop a packed bill of boxing in Cardiff that also features the likes of Anthony Crolla, David Price, Joe Cordina and Joshua Buatsi.

A victory tonight would pave the way for Joshua to face undefeated American Deontay.

Ahead of the bout Joshua had said he must “simplify the madness” of the most-anticipated fight of 2018 when he meets Joseph Parker in Cardiff on Saturday.

A leaner and lighter Joshua weighed in some six pounds heavier than Joseph Parker. He is also taller and with a six inch reach advantage over Parker, who brings his WBO belt to the Principality Stadium the unification fight.

READY FOR THE BIG ONE

Boxing great Sugar Ray Leonard looks ahead to tonight’s main event.

“I like what Anthony Joshua represents, he is a great champion and very good for the sport.

“He is calm and collected. He is a champion and that’s what it is all about.”

expanded thumbnail

 

PARKER PRIMED AND READY

Getting his hands wrapped, Joseph Parker in confident mood.

“I feel great, we are relaxed and just chilling out. 

“I’m very confident in what I can do in the ring.

“I’m ready to put in a great performance. 

“I feel it is my time to make my mark on the world and the heavyweight division.”

expanded thumbnail

 

The first of many cheers for Joshua

Dan Matthews at Principality Stadium writes: ‘Massive cheers at the Principality as AJ appears on the big screen. The IBF and WBA king is having his hands wrapped, while Burnett continues to outclass Parejo.’

The latest odds for tonight’s fight

Joseph Parker has attracted plenty of interest today. Seventy-four per cent of bets placed today have been for a Parker win. He is 6/1 to win tonight.

The bigger stakes are being placed on Joshua (1/7) and one punter has bet £1,500 that Joshua will win in the fifth round.

If you think a draw is on the cards then you can get odds of 40/1.

The post Anthony Joshua on fire! Bout Gets Underway appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

