APC may die soon – Melaye — Nigeria Today

APC may die soon – Melaye
Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, says the “funeral trumpet” might be blown on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Speaking with BBC Hausa Service on Friday, he said he has to tell the truth because there are problems that need to be addressed within his party and the country. The senator faulted the way Senate President […]
The post APC may die soon – Melaye appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
