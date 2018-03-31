 APC: Party chairman fingered as rival supporters clash — Nigeria Today
The leadership crisis rocking the Ondo East Local Government Area chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) resulted in a bloody clash on Thursday. Some supporters were injured as two rival groups in the local government clashed at the Council’s Secretariat at the Bolorunduro area. Consequently, some executives on Friday petitioned the State Commissioner of […]

