APC reacts to Mantu’s confession on election rigging for PDP — Nigeria Today

APC reacts to Mantu’s confession on election rigging for PDP
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to follow the example of one its leaders and former Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ibrahim Mantu, and confess to their sins against the country instead of indulging in name calling. This is contained in a statement on Saturday by its spokesman, […]
APC reacts to Mantu’s confession on election rigging for PDP
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!