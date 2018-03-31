 APC to PDP: Follow Mantu’s example, confess your sins — Nigeria Today
APC to PDP: Follow Mantu’s example, confess your sins

Posted on Mar 31, 2018

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to follow the example of one of its leaders and former Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ibrahim Mantu, and confess its sins against the country. Malam Bolaji Abudulahi, APC National Publicity Secretary, who made the call in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said that the PDP should follow Mantu’s example instead of indulging in name calling.

