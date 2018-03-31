APC-V hold special prayer for Ambode, Tinubu — Nigeria Today

APC-V hold special prayer for Ambode, Tinubu

As 2019 General Election draws nearer, a group, APC Volunteers (APC-V), has endorsed Lagos State governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, for second term in office, saying it took this decision based on Ambode’s unimaginable performance and commendable zeal for developmental projects that were visible in every nook and crannies of the state.

The Lagos State Chairman of the group, Akeem Adejuwon Atupa, made this declaration while speaking during the special prayer session for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Saturday. The event took place at the weekend at the LTV 8, Blue Roof, Lagos.

According to him, the endorsement of Governor Ambode for a second term is a reflection of the wish of majority of Lagosians irrespective of religion, race or creed, noting that, “All the projects initiated by the present administration were not only exemplary but commendable, laudable, exceptional and unique, especially within the short time he has spent., hence our declaration that such a person should go for a second term.”

He, therefore, urged all residents of the state to ensure they got their voter cards ready before the commencement of the 2019 General Election to enable them to vote in exercise.

The guest preacher, Venerable Idowu Isaiah Faleye, in his sermon, declared that politicians can only succeed in office based on cooperation and support from the masses, urging all Nigerians not to leave governance to politicians alone but should always endeavour to do their bit by acting as checks and balances in order to guide them in the right direction.

Representative of Lagos State governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, at the event, Taiwo Ayedun, who is also the Special Adviser to the Governor on Civil Engagement, while welcoming the declaration also noted that the administration headed by Governor Ambode had recorded numerous achievements within its short period in office.

