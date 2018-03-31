 Ardiles: Nigeria not at same level with Argentina, Croatia - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ardiles: Nigeria not at same level with Argentina, Croatia – Vanguard

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Ardiles: Nigeria not at same level with Argentina, Croatia
Vanguard
Former Tottenham Hotspur coach, the legendary Osvaldo Ardiles, has tipped Argentina and Croatia to advance to the last sixteen of the 2018 World Cup, saying that the Super Eagles and Iceland are not on the same level as both teams. Argentina. The 1978

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.