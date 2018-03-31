 Arnold Schwarzenegger, 70, undergoes ’emergency’ open heart surgery — Nigeria Today
Arnold Schwarzenegger, 70, undergoes ’emergency’ open heart surgery

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Entertainment

Terminator star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, has undergone emergency open-heart surgery, according to US reports. The 70-year-old underwent the medical procedure on Thursday, according to TMZ. Schwarzenegger was scheduled to have a catheter valve replacement and developed complications, US reports say. The procedure usually means the patient can avoid having open-heart surgery. Doctors at Cedars-Sinai hospital in […]

