Atletico Madrid Deny Making Any Bid To Sign Juventus Striker Paulo Dybala — Nigeria Today

Atletico Madrid Deny Making Any Bid To Sign Juventus Striker Paulo Dybala

Atletico Madrid deny reports that they have agreed a five-year deal with Juventus forward Paulo Dybala in the event that Antoine Griezmann leaves the Wanda Metropolitano this summer, reports Marca.

After it was revealed that Paulo Dybala and Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone were in the same restaurant in Madrid at the same time earlier this week, reports in Italy claimed the Spanish capital club had negotiated a five-year deal with the Argentine forward, with the Juve hitman lined up as a possible replacement for Barcelona target Griezmann.

However, Atleti insist they have had no contact whatsoever with Dybala or with Juventus. In addition, they are adamant that Griezmann, who has been tipped to move to Barca this summer, will see out the remainder of his contract, which expires in 2022.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri saw the entertaining side of the reports, despite the fact he has yet to full get the best out of Dybala this season.

“I hope Simeone at least offered to buy him lunch,” he joked in his pre-match press conference.

“These things happen.

“You go to the restaurant and perhaps Simeone is there.”

