Atletico Madrid Join Race To Sign Bayer Leverkusen Goalkeeper Bernd Leno — Nigeria Today

Atletico Madrid Join Race To Sign Bayer Leverkusen Goalkeeper Bernd Leno

Atletico Madrid have joined Arsenal in the chase to sign Germany goalkeeper Bernd Leno, reports Kicker.

Bernd Leno, who is on the books at Bayer Leverkusen, could be on the move this summer and he will have no shortage of suitors.

Arsenal and Napoli have been linked with the 26-year-old in recent weeks but it now appears as though Atletico Madrid could be contenders for his signature too.

The Spanish capital club are aware that their current first-choice goalkeeper Jan Oblak could receive offers from elsewhere this summer and have lined up Leno as a possible replacement in case the Slovenia ace leaves the Wanda Metropolitano.

It is believed Leno would cost around €25m if he leaves Leverkusen before the end of May.

