Augusta Maters: Woods Favoured Despite Odd — Nigeria Today

Augusta Maters: Woods Favoured Despite Odd

Tiger Woods’s odds of winning the Masters have shrunk with every birdie of his 2018 comeback campaign, but in reality the 42-year-old superstar faces a daunting task in his bid to add a 15th major title to his resume a decade after his last Grand Slam victory. Since his 2008 US Open triumph at Torrey […]

The post Augusta Maters: Woods Favoured Despite Odd appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

