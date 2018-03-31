 Augusta Maters: Woods Favoured Despite Odd — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Augusta Maters: Woods Favoured Despite Odd

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Tiger Woods’s odds of winning the Masters have shrunk with every birdie of his 2018 comeback campaign, but in reality the 42-year-old superstar faces a daunting task in his bid to add a 15th major title to his resume a decade after his last Grand Slam victory. Since his 2008 US Open triumph at Torrey […]

The post Augusta Maters: Woods Favoured Despite Odd appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.