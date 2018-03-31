Nobel Winner Malala Visits Hometown in Pakistan Since Taliban Shooting - Haaretz — Nigeria Today

Nobel Winner Malala Visits Hometown in Pakistan Since Taliban Shooting – Haaretz
|
The Express Tribune
|
Nobel Winner Malala Visits Hometown in Pakistan Since Taliban Shooting
Haaretz
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai visited her birthplace in Pakistan's Swat Valley Saturday, bursting into tears as she entered her childhood home for the first time since a Taliban gunman shot her in 2012. The 20-year-old told a family friend …
