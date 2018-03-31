Battle-ground shifts from price to innovation as Uber and Taxify lock horns - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Battle-ground shifts from price to innovation as Uber and Taxify lock horns – The Standard
Battle-ground shifts from price to innovation as Uber and Taxify lock horns
After a bruising price-war that saw ride-hailing companies viciously slash prices to attract customers, the battleground is now shifting to innovation and efficiency. The two major taxi-hailing companies – Uber and Taxify – are now waging their wars on …
Uber and Taxify are going head-to-head to digitize Africa's two-wheeled taxis
