 Bayelsa govt, non-indigenes meet for peace, unity - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Bayelsa govt, non-indigenes meet for peace, unity – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Bayelsa govt, non-indigenes meet for peace, unity
The Nation Newspaper
The Supreme Council of Non-Indigenes (SCNI), at the weekend, held a crucial meeting with the Government of Bayelsa State, to seek ways of deepening existing peace and unity in the state. The council, which comprises all non-indigenes living in the
Court Sentences Man To Death Over Murder In BayelsaSaharaReporters.com
Breaking: Relatives weep as Court sentences Bayelsa cultist to death by hangingPolitics Nigeria
Bayelsa Court sentences notorious cult leader to deathDaily Post Nigeria
The Punch
all 11 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.