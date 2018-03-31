 #BBNaija: BamBam EVICTED from the Big Brother Naija House — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

#BBNaija: BamBam EVICTED from the Big Brother Naija House

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in BBNaija | 0 comments

In a #BBNaija season fraught with twists, Big Brother just gave us the biggest twist of all: BamBam has been evicted from the house on a Saturday night. Host Ebuka had informed us during last week’s live show that he’d be attending this week’s Saturday night party, and a special guest would be coming after. Well, today, after […]

The post #BBNaija: BamBam EVICTED from the Big Brother Naija House appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.