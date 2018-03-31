BBNaija: PayPorte Slams BBNaija Housemate, Cee C For Disrespecting The Cloth They Picked For Her — Nigeria Today

The official sponsors of the ongoing Big Brother Naija show, Payporte have called out Cee-C for disrespecting an outfit they sent her for tonight’s Saturday party. The housemates would slay in different Nigerian cultural attires tonight, and Cee-C’s outfit is a Calabar Bridal attire belonging to the Calabar people of Cross River State, Nigeria.

She didn’t like the outfit and she complained bitterly about it. She even went further to cut it and changed the look. Is Cee C’s words;

“This is Calabar or whatever … please I’m not wearing this nonsense.” She also referred to it as “rubbish “. She then cut it to a crop top.”

Payporte howeve reacted via their Instagram handle;

“PayPorte is very dis-pleased by the comments made by @ceec_official about the outfit given to her. We take out time to style all housemates with respect to the theme of every Saturday party. We consider this a disrespect to our brand and consider this offensive. “

What do you think guys?