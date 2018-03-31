 BBNaija: Show sponsors displeased as CeeC alters dress, insults dressmaker — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija: Show sponsors displeased as CeeC alters dress, insults dressmaker

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Big Brother Naija, Entertainment | 0 comments

Official sponsors of the ongoing Big Brother Naija show, Payporte, have expressed their displeasure at the  comments made by housemate CeeC about her party dress before she altered it on Saturday. They took to their official Instagram handle @payporte and wrote: “PayPorte is very displeased by the comments made by @ceec_official about the outfit given to her.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.