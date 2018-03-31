Be ready to prove your case in court, Secondus challenges Lai Mohammed — Nigeria Today

Be ready to prove your case in court, Secondus challenges Lai Mohammed

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has challenged the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed to get ready to prove his allegations against him in court.

This is after the Minister accused the PDP boss of collecting the sum of N200 million from the purse of the National Security Adviser, NSA.

Secondus, in a statement from his spokesman, Ike Abonyi, said the agenda of the Minister is to damage his reputation and distract him from serving his party. He however said the Minister agenda has failed woefully.

“For the purposes of some gullible public, Prince Secondus never collected any money from the NSA under any guise,” the statement read.

The post Be ready to prove your case in court, Secondus challenges Lai Mohammed appeared first on Vanguard News.

