Be ready to prove your case in court, Secondus challenges Lai Mohammed — Nigeria Today

Be ready to prove your case in court, Secondus challenges Lai Mohammed
The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Uche Secondus, has challenged the Minister of Culture and Information Alhaji Lai Mohammed to be ready to prove his allegation that the he collected N200m from the purse of the National Security Adviser (NSA). Secondus gave the threat in a statement issued by his spokesman, […]
The post Be ready to prove your case in court, Secondus challenges Lai Mohammed appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!