Be ready to prove your case in court, Secondus challenges Lai Mohammed — Nigeria Today

Be ready to prove your case in court, Secondus challenges Lai Mohammed

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Uche Secondus, has challenged the Minister of Culture and Information Alhaji Lai Mohammed to be ready to prove his allegation that the he collected N200m from the purse of the National Security Adviser (NSA). Secondus gave the threat in a statement issued by his spokesman, […]

The post Be ready to prove your case in court, Secondus challenges Lai Mohammed appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

