Belgian-Born Nigerian Prolific Striker Wants To Play For Super Eagles - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today

Belgian-Born Nigerian Prolific Striker Wants To Play For Super Eagles
Independent Newspapers Limited
Belgian-Born Nigerian Prolific Striker Wants To Play For Super Eagles
Belgian-born Nigerian striker Cyriel Dessers has been ranked the most efficient striker in the Dutch Eredivisie after 28 matches in the division. As reported by the statistics guru at OPTA, FC Utrecht striker Dessers has the best shot conversion rate …
