Benue attacks: IDPs cry to Nigerian government for help, want to return home — Nigeria Today

Benue attacks: IDPs cry to Nigerian government for help, want to return home

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Some senior citizens currently in the Internally Displaced Camps, IDPs, in Benue State have cried out for help. The victims of the herdsmen attack in the state are calling on the federal government to help return them to their ancestral homes. Narrating his ordeal to newsmen, 80-year-old Athanasius Gida, said he narrowly escaped from his […]

