Benue leaders break silence on Danjuma’s call for self-defence — Nigeria Today

Benue leaders break silence on Danjuma’s call for self-defence

Leaders of the three major ethnic groups in Benue State, including the Mdzough U Tiv, the ldoma National Forum and Omi Ny’lgede have aligned themselves with the position of former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. TY Danjuma’s recent call for self-defence. Speaking through its chairman, Chief Edward Ujege, the tribal leaders maintained that they […]

Benue leaders break silence on Danjuma’s call for self-defence

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

