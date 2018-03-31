Biafra: IPOB warns Ohanaeze against summit, threatens to kill Nwodo, Governors — Nigeria Today

Biafra: IPOB warns Ohanaeze against summit, threatens to kill Nwodo, Governors
The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has warned the leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo against holding the proposed summit on restructuring in Enugu. The group said it would ensure that such gathering summit was disrupted, whether the venue is flooded with security or not. A press release signed by Emma powerful, publicity secretary of the IPOB, […]
Biafra: IPOB warns Ohanaeze against summit, threatens to kill Nwodo, Governors
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!