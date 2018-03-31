Bobani appologises to Cope, but says taunting Trollip was deliberate - News24 — Nigeria Today

Bobani appologises to Cope, but says taunting Trollip was deliberate – News24
|
News24
|
Bobani appologises to Cope, but says taunting Trollip was deliberate
News24
Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Jonathan Lawack has adjourned "indefinitely" the special council meeting set to decide on Mayor Athol Trollip's fate. Watch. WATCH. What To Read Next. {{item.title}}. Related Links. Motion against Trollip postponed …
UDM's Bobani apologises for allegedly manhandling Cope MP
Bobani responds following council vote chaos
PE scuffle may result in DC for UDM's Bobani
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!