Boko Haram: Multiple Bomb Attack In Maiduguri Kills 5, Wounds Scores - Photos — Nigeria Today

The so called insurgent group in Nigeria whom the FG claimed to have been technically defeated, strikes again. This time, killing 5 and injuring scores in Maiduguri, Borno State.

At least five persons have been killed and 13 others wounded including a University Professor when multiple bombers attack Maiduguri last night, residents and Civilian JTF said.

The suspected Boko haram suicide bombers stormed Muna Zauyar in Jere local government area of the state capital at 8:45pm, killing a woman, four goats and a dog as well as injuring many other.

“A woman lost her life and 13 others injured including Prof. Khursa Imma of the sharia law of University of Maiduguri who was injured along with two of his children currently being treated at the UMTH accident and emergency centre” a CJTF source informed Daily Trust. The Police spokesman in Borno, DSP Edet Okon, confirmed the attack in a message sent to reporters this morning.

“Good morning Gentlemen of the press. At about 2149hrs yesterday, 30/3/18 four (4) female suicide bombers infiltrated Muna Zawuya village in Mafa LGA outskirt of Maiduguri. They detonated the explosives killing themselves and one other person( female).

Thirteen (13) persons were injured and were taken to a hospital where they are responding to treatment. The Borno state police command had dispatch men to the scene including men of the CTU, SARS and EOD to sweep the place and make the environment safe.

Normalcy has returned to the area. Meanwhile, adequate security arrangements has being emplaced for a hitch free Easter celebration. Patrol and Monitoring continues pls,” he said.