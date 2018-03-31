 Botswana: Mokgweetsi Masisi takes over presidency amid opposition resurgence - Deutsche Welle — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Botswana: Mokgweetsi Masisi takes over presidency amid opposition resurgence – Deutsche Welle

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Deutsche Welle

Botswana: Mokgweetsi Masisi takes over presidency amid opposition resurgence
Deutsche Welle
After completing 10 years in office, President Ian Khama of Botswana is being succeeded by Vice President Mokgweetsi Masisi. What did Khama achieve and what challenges await the new leader? Botswana's incoming President Mokgweetsi Masisi (Imago/Xinhua
Mmegi Online :: Speechwriters' headacheMmegi Online
After 2 Terms Botswana's Khama Steps Down Peacefully, Hands Over To MasisiZimEye – Zimbabwe News
Botswana hopes for new leader to ride on Khama's successTRT World

all 13 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.