BREAKING | Saraki Joins 2019 Presidential Race — Nigeria Today

BREAKING | Saraki Joins 2019 Presidential Race
Nigeria’s Senate President, Bukola Saraki has joined the 2019 presidential race, The Boss newspapers reports.
The newspaper reports that “There is no doubt that he would be a formidable force that should not be ignored because only few politicians in Nigeria today have the pedigree, the experience, the clout and the connection of Senator Saraki.”
“Having risen to the enviable position of the number three citizen, the only place to go for the two-term Senator and former two-term governor is up! Indeed, Saraki is not new to the dynamics of power politics, he is the scion of a political dynasty that is well-known across the nation”, the report added.
