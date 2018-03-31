Buhari speaks on death of Reps member, Jibril — Nigeria Today

Buhari speaks on death of Reps member, Jibril
President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the death of Rt. Hon. Umar Buba Jibril, the Deputy Majority Leader of the House of Representatives and member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, from Kogi State. In a statement issued by Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Friday, he […]
