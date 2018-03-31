 Buhari’s Daugher, Zahra-Indimi Is Pregnant.. See Her Baby Bump (Photo) — Nigeria Today
Buhari’s Daugher, Zahra-Indimi Is Pregnant.. See Her Baby Bump (Photo)

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

President Buhari’s daughter,Zahra Buhari-Indimi is pregnant. Zahra was spotted at a wedding with her huge bump, and this comes three months after her December 2017 wedding to Ahmed Indimi. Ahmed Indimi is the son of billionaire Nigerian businessman , Mohammed Indimi. See photo below:

The post Buhari’s Daugher, Zahra-Indimi Is Pregnant.. See Her Baby Bump (Photo) appeared first on Ngyab.

