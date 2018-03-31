Buhari’s govt spreading lies, propaganda – Afenifere reacts to looters’ list — Nigeria Today

Buhari’s govt spreading lies, propaganda – Afenifere reacts to looters’ list
Afenifere, Pan Yoruba socio-cultural group has lambasted the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government over the release of looters’ list, which contained names of members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin accused the Federal Government of spreading lies, propaganda and playing politics with the list. Odumakin, however, said it would […]
