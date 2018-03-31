 Buhari’s visit: LASTMA boss lauds motorists’ compliance with traffic instructions — Nigeria Today
Buhari’s visit: LASTMA boss lauds motorists’ compliance with traffic instructions

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Mr Chris Olakpe, Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), has lauded the orderliness demonstrated by motorists  during  the official visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state. Olakpe gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, saying that  he was impressed with the motorists’ orderliness […]

