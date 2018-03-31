Buhari’s visit: LASTMA boss lauds motorists’ compliance with traffic instructions — Nigeria Today

Buhari’s visit: LASTMA boss lauds motorists’ compliance with traffic instructions

Mr Chris Olakpe, Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), has lauded the orderliness demonstrated by motorists during the official visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state. Olakpe gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, saying that he was impressed with the motorists’ orderliness […]

The post Buhari’s visit: LASTMA boss lauds motorists’ compliance with traffic instructions appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

