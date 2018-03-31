CAF Cup: Plateau United to play at Agege Stadium — Nigeria Today

CAF Cup: Plateau United to play at Agege Stadium

Plateau United FC will continue its campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup playing at Agege Stadium, Lagos, when they square up with USM Algiers in the elimination fixture, the media, Albert Dakup has said. As reported by the News Agency of Nigeria, the Savannah Boys has an uphill task facing the North African opposition after being knocked out from the CAF Champions League by Etoile due Sahel of Tunisia. The Kennedy Boboye-tutored team will now play its next fixtures against USM Algiers at the Agege Stadium due to the non-compliance of Rwang Pam Stadium to the CAF inspectors standard.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

