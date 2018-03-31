 CAF Cup: Plateau United to play at Agege Stadium — Nigeria Today
CAF Cup: Plateau United to play at Agege Stadium

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Plateau United FC will continue its campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup playing at Agege Stadium, Lagos, when they square up with USM Algiers in the elimination fixture, the media, Albert Dakup has said. As reported by the News Agency of Nigeria, the Savannah Boys has an uphill task facing the North African opposition after being knocked out from the CAF Champions League by Etoile due Sahel of Tunisia. The Kennedy Boboye-tutored team will now play its next fixtures against USM Algiers at the Agege Stadium due to the non-compliance of Rwang Pam Stadium to the CAF inspectors standard.

