 “Call me Emir of Iwoland henceforth” – Oluwo drops Oba title - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today
“Call me Emir of Iwoland henceforth” – Oluwo drops Oba title – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Mar 31, 2018


“Call me Emir of Iwoland henceforth” – Oluwo drops Oba title
The Oluwo of Iwoland in Osun state, Oba Adbulrasheed Akanbi on Saturday dropped the title of Oba and adopted 'Emir', the title of Northern traditional rulers. ￼Speaking at the installation and turbarning ceremony of an Islamic scholar, Sheikh Yahquub
