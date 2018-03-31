 “Call me Emir of Iwoland henceforth” – Oluwo drops Oba title — Nigeria Today
“Call me Emir of Iwoland henceforth” – Oluwo drops Oba title

Posted on Mar 31, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Oluwo of Iwoland in Osun state, Oba Adbulrasheed Akanbi on Saturday dropped the title of Oba and adopted ‘Emir’, the title of Northern traditional rulers. ￼Speaking at the installation and turbarning ceremony of an Islamic scholar, Sheikh Yahquub Abdul-Baaqi Mohammed as first Waziri of Yoruba land, Oba Akanbi said he decided to now bear […]

