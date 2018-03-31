Capital Market Operators Seek Representation On MPC Board - Concise News — Nigeria Today

Capital Market Operators Seek Representation On MPC Board – Concise News
|
Concise News
|
Capital Market Operators Seek Representation On MPC Board
Concise News
Worried by the effect of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decisions on the nation's capital market activities, operators have stressed the need for Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to appoint a capital market representative as one of its MPC members. The …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!