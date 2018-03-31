Capital market operators want representation in MPC board - Blueprint newspapers Limited (blog) — Nigeria Today

Capital market operators want representation in MPC board – Blueprint newspapers Limited (blog)



Blueprint newspapers Limited (blog) Capital market operators want representation in MPC board

Blueprint newspapers Limited (blog)

There are increasing calls for the government to appoint a representative from the capital market into the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria. Operators of the market, who made the call opined that the capital market was not …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

