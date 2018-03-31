C'Games: IAAF stops Edwards from representing Nigeria in Gold Coast - The Punch — Nigeria Today

C’Games: IAAF stops Edwards from representing Nigeria in Gold Coast – The Punch
C'Games: IAAF stops Edwards from representing Nigeria in Gold Coast
The Punch
The indefinite suspension of transfer allegiance by the International Association of Athletics Federations has stopped British-born Nigerian high jumper Mike Edwards from representing the country at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. The IAAF in …
